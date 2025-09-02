India Tightens Entry and Stay Norms for Foreign Nationals

India has introduced stringent new rules governing the entry and stay of foreign nationals, as outlined in a recent order by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The regulations align with the Immigration and Foreigners Act of 2025 and focus on individuals with criminal convictions or affiliations with banned organizations.

To enforce compliance, state governments and Union territories will establish holding centers or detention camps for foreigners awaiting deportation. Additional measures include mandatory biometric data collection for visa applicants and restrictions on foreigners' employment and participation in media productions.

The order also places limits on access to protected areas and mandates specific permissions for mountaineering and other activities. The policy reflects India's ongoing commitment to national security and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)