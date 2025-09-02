Left Menu

Russian Forces Advance: Fedorivka Captured

Russian troops have reportedly captured Fedorivka village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. The claim has yet to be independently confirmed by Reuters. The capture marks a significant shift in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the eastern territories.

Updated: 02-09-2025 15:27 IST
Russian Forces Advance: Fedorivka Captured
  • Russia

On Tuesday, Russia's Defence Ministry announced that its forces have taken control of the village of Fedorivka, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This development represents a noteworthy advancement in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Despite the statement from Moscow, news agency Reuters reported that it could not independently verify the capture of Fedorivka. The lack of verification casts some doubt on the Defence Ministry's claim.

The capture of Fedorivka could significantly impact the dynamics in the Donetsk region, which has been a hotspot of tension and military activity between the two nations. The international community closely monitors such events amid ongoing geopolitical friction.

