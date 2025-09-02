Constable's Desperate Act: A Story of Discord
A constable in Bijnor attempted to end his life due to domestic discord and harassment by a woman's family. Officials found a note in his room detailing the issues. Currently, the constable is in critical condition, and further investigations are ongoing to uncover more details.
A constable stationed in the police lines reportedly attempted suicide by consuming a toxic substance, highlighting a potential case of domestic discord. Authorities discovered a note in his room elaborating on personal troubles.
Amit, aged 25 and originally from Domla Hasangarh, is under critical care at a Meerut hospital following the incident. Police officials emphasize his ongoing critical condition.
Bijnor Police Lines' constable had been residing in a rented Najibabad room. Preliminary investigations reveal domestic tension and alleged harassment by a woman's family as motives. Law enforcement continues to probe the incident further.
