Constable's Desperate Act: A Story of Discord

A constable stationed in the police lines reportedly attempted suicide by consuming a toxic substance, highlighting a potential case of domestic discord. Authorities discovered a note in his room elaborating on personal troubles.

Amit, aged 25 and originally from Domla Hasangarh, is under critical care at a Meerut hospital following the incident. Police officials emphasize his ongoing critical condition.

Bijnor Police Lines' constable had been residing in a rented Najibabad room. Preliminary investigations reveal domestic tension and alleged harassment by a woman's family as motives. Law enforcement continues to probe the incident further.