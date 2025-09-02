Left Menu

Congress Leader Pawan Khera Faces Dual Voter Registration Allegations

The Election Commission in Delhi has issued a notice to Congress leader Pawan Khera for being registered as a voter in more than one constituency, namely New Delhi and Jangpura. Khera has been asked to respond by September 8. Allegations of fraudulent voter registration follow a BJP attack on Congress' campaign in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:14 IST
Congress Leader Pawan Khera Faces Dual Voter Registration Allegations
Pawan Khera
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission in Delhi has slapped a notice on Congress leader Pawan Khera, accusing him of violating election laws by registering as a voter in multiple constituencies.

Khera, a registered voter in New Delhi and Jangpura constituencies, has been directed to respond to the allegations by September 8.

Meanwhile, the BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi of leading a campaign in Bihar to shield his party from voter registration scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swift Police Action Rescues Missing Teen

Swift Police Action Rescues Missing Teen

 India
2
AI Revolution in Drug Testing: Cutting Costs and Timelines

AI Revolution in Drug Testing: Cutting Costs and Timelines

 Global
3
NATO Ramps Up Measures Against Russian Jamming Threats

NATO Ramps Up Measures Against Russian Jamming Threats

 Luxembourg
4
Supreme Court Questions High Court's Decision on Pansare Murder Case

Supreme Court Questions High Court's Decision on Pansare Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025