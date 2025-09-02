Congress Leader Pawan Khera Faces Dual Voter Registration Allegations
The Election Commission in Delhi has issued a notice to Congress leader Pawan Khera for being registered as a voter in more than one constituency, namely New Delhi and Jangpura. Khera has been asked to respond by September 8. Allegations of fraudulent voter registration follow a BJP attack on Congress' campaign in Bihar.
- India
The Election Commission in Delhi has slapped a notice on Congress leader Pawan Khera, accusing him of violating election laws by registering as a voter in multiple constituencies.
Khera, a registered voter in New Delhi and Jangpura constituencies, has been directed to respond to the allegations by September 8.
Meanwhile, the BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi of leading a campaign in Bihar to shield his party from voter registration scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
