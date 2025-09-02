Uncovering Flood Control Corruption: A High-Stakes Investigation

The Philippine president and Congress are launching investigations into alleged massive corruption in flood control projects. The scandal may involve public works officials, construction firms, and politicians, with the country being highly vulnerable to typhoons.

Separate inquiries by the House of Representatives and the Senate's blue ribbon committee are underway, with intense scrutiny on a private contractor whose family reportedly owns 28 luxury vehicles, raising suspicions of possible wrongdoing.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed anger after inspections revealed numerous project anomalies, prompting plans for an independent probe. Amidst widespread concerns, a church leader has urged citizens to fight corruption and demand accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)