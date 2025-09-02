Left Menu

Putin and Xi: No Peacekeepers in Ukraine Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping did not discuss the potential deployment of Chinese peacekeeping forces in Ukraine during their recent talks in China. Although European nations have suggested sending peacekeepers following a peace agreement, this topic was not on the agenda between the two leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:55 IST
Putin and Xi: No Peacekeepers in Ukraine Talks
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent meeting held in China, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping did not include discussions about deploying Chinese peacekeeping forces to Ukraine. This report comes via Russia's state news outlet, TASS, citing the Kremlin's statements.

The talks between the two leaders avoided the topic of Chinese peacekeepers, despite ongoing speculation about post-conflict stabilization strategies in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, several European nations are considering deploying their own peacekeeping contingents if a peace deal is reached, highlighting ongoing international interest in the stabilization of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
eDreams ODIGEO Blocks Listings in Illegal Israeli Settlements

eDreams ODIGEO Blocks Listings in Illegal Israeli Settlements

 Global
2
India and US: Bridging Trade Gaps Amid Diplomatic Tensions

India and US: Bridging Trade Gaps Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 India
3
Prasidh Krishna: Rising to Challenges and Crafting New Chapters in Test Cricket

Prasidh Krishna: Rising to Challenges and Crafting New Chapters in Test Cric...

 India
4
Premier League's Summer Transfer Window: A Display of Financial Power

Premier League's Summer Transfer Window: A Display of Financial Power

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025