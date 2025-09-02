Putin and Xi: No Peacekeepers in Ukraine Talks

In a recent meeting held in China, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping did not include discussions about deploying Chinese peacekeeping forces to Ukraine. This report comes via Russia's state news outlet, TASS, citing the Kremlin's statements.

The talks between the two leaders avoided the topic of Chinese peacekeepers, despite ongoing speculation about post-conflict stabilization strategies in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, several European nations are considering deploying their own peacekeeping contingents if a peace deal is reached, highlighting ongoing international interest in the stabilization of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)