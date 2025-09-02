Acquittal in High-Profile JKPCC Corruption Case

A special court acquitted Senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar Andrabi and two former officials of J&K Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) after a six-year-long corruption case.

Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Surinder Singh, found the charges against the accused unsubstantiated, leading to a dismissal of the chargesheet filed in 2021.

The case questioned the appointment of Shonthu as JKPCC's managing director, but evidence was insufficient for conviction, resulting in the court discharging the accused.