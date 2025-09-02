Acquittal in High-Profile JKPCC Corruption Case
Senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar Andrabi and two JKPCC officials have been acquitted of corruption charges in a case from six years ago. The court found no grounds for charges, and the accused have been discharged. The case revolved around alleged irregularities in the appointment within JKPCC.
A special court acquitted Senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar Andrabi and two former officials of J&K Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) after a six-year-long corruption case.
Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Surinder Singh, found the charges against the accused unsubstantiated, leading to a dismissal of the chargesheet filed in 2021.
The case questioned the appointment of Shonthu as JKPCC's managing director, but evidence was insufficient for conviction, resulting in the court discharging the accused.
