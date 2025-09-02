Left Menu

Bribery Bust: Gurugram Traffic Officers Suspended

Three Gurugram traffic officers, including a zonal officer, were suspended after being caught on video allegedly accepting a bribe from a Japanese tourist for not wearing a helmet. The incident went viral on social media, prompting immediate action from local authorities to maintain integrity and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Gurugram's traffic department suspended three officers caught in a bribery scandal involving a Japanese tourist. The officers, a zonal officer, a constable, and a home guard, were recorded accepting a thousand-rupee bribe for a helmet violation.

The video of the incident, which surfaced on social media, showed the tourist offering cash instead of a typical transaction. The footage led to a public outcry and commitment from local law enforcement to implement strict measures against corruption. DCP Traffic Rajesh Mohan emphasized zero tolerance towards such misconduct.

Addressing the incident, Gurugram Traffic Police assured that comprehensive investigations are underway. They promised to uphold transparency and integrity, reinforcing their dedication to eliminating corruption from public services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

