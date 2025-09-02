Bribery Bust: Gurugram Traffic Officers Suspended

In a significant move, Gurugram's traffic department suspended three officers caught in a bribery scandal involving a Japanese tourist. The officers, a zonal officer, a constable, and a home guard, were recorded accepting a thousand-rupee bribe for a helmet violation.

The video of the incident, which surfaced on social media, showed the tourist offering cash instead of a typical transaction. The footage led to a public outcry and commitment from local law enforcement to implement strict measures against corruption. DCP Traffic Rajesh Mohan emphasized zero tolerance towards such misconduct.

Addressing the incident, Gurugram Traffic Police assured that comprehensive investigations are underway. They promised to uphold transparency and integrity, reinforcing their dedication to eliminating corruption from public services.

