Navigating New Hurdles: Trump’s Tighter Reunification Policies

The Trump administration's new measures require parents seeking to reunite with children who crossed into the US alone to attend in-person interviews with immigration officers. These policy shifts have sparked fear among parents due to arrests and extended custody times for children in government-run shelters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mcallen | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:07 IST
The Trump administration introduces stringent measures for parents wishing to reunite with their children who entered the United States alone. A recently obtained memo reveals that parents must now appear in person for identification checks, sparking concerns about arrests during these interviews.

Advocacy groups criticize that these changes could lead to the detention of parents, leaving children in government custody. Though Homeland Security hasn't confirmed these arrests, the administration aims to improve vetting processes to ensure children are released to safe environments.

While legal reviews of homes by the Office of Refugee Resettlement previously sufficed, the changes suggest increased involvement of federal law enforcement. The move, part of a series of policy revisions, extends children's average time in shelters due to heightened scrutiny.

