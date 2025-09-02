Tributes Pour In for Former Himachal DGP ID Bhandari After Sudden Passing
Former Himachal DGP ID Bhandari passed away due to a heart attack. Remembered for his distinguished service in state police, Bhandari held several key roles throughout his career. His loss is mourned by officials and the Himachal Pradesh Golf Association, highlighting his contributions to law enforcement and the community.
The former Director General of Police (DGP) of Himachal Pradesh, ID Bhandari, has passed away following a heart attack. The 1982-batch Indian Police Service officer breathed his last at the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla.
Bhandari, originally from Bilaspur district, had been residing in Shimla post-retirement. After serving in pivotal positions such as DGP, CID, and ADGP of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, he retired in 2014. His last rites will be held at his ancestral village in Bilaspur.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri expressed deep sorrow over his death. Both leaders lauded Bhandari's service dedication and commitment, emphasizing his enduring impact on the police fraternity. His contributions also drew condolences from the Himachal Pradesh Golf Association.
