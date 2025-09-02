Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Houthis Target Ship Linked to Israel in the Red Sea

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi forces attacked a vessel in the northern Red Sea, alleging its connection to Israel. The attack involved drones and a missile, following previous strikes against vessels linked to Israel. This move highlights the ongoing regional tensions and the Houthis' solidarity with Palestinians in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:04 IST
Tensions Rise: Houthis Target Ship Linked to Israel in the Red Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Iran-aligned Houthi faction in Yemen declared Tuesday their launch of an attack on a ship stationed in the northern Red Sea. They engaged two drones and a missile in response to the vessel's association with Israel.

While the group refrained from disclosing the attack's timing, confirmations from maritime channels remain absent. A Houthi spokesperson stated that Yemen's armed forces executed a synchronized military offensive against the ship for its alleged infringement on the Houthi ban concerning the ports in occupied Palestine.

The latest in a series of aggressive acts saw the Houthis targeting the Israeli-operated tanker, Scarlet Ray, near Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, an unusual attack at Saudi's coastal barrier. These assaults are reportedly in unity with Palestinians amid ongoing hostilities in Gaza, underscoring the region's fragile stability.

TRENDING

1
DUDE Wipes Powers Up Philadelphia Eagles' 'Tush Push'

DUDE Wipes Powers Up Philadelphia Eagles' 'Tush Push'

 Global
2
Jannik Sinner's Close Call at the U.S. Open

Jannik Sinner's Close Call at the U.S. Open

 Global
3
Global Bonds Whirl as Economic Jitters Intensify

Global Bonds Whirl as Economic Jitters Intensify

 Global
4
SGPC Employees Donate to Punjab Flood Relief

SGPC Employees Donate to Punjab Flood Relief

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025