Tensions Rise: Houthis Target Ship Linked to Israel in the Red Sea

The Iran-aligned Houthi faction in Yemen declared Tuesday their launch of an attack on a ship stationed in the northern Red Sea. They engaged two drones and a missile in response to the vessel's association with Israel.

While the group refrained from disclosing the attack's timing, confirmations from maritime channels remain absent. A Houthi spokesperson stated that Yemen's armed forces executed a synchronized military offensive against the ship for its alleged infringement on the Houthi ban concerning the ports in occupied Palestine.

The latest in a series of aggressive acts saw the Houthis targeting the Israeli-operated tanker, Scarlet Ray, near Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, an unusual attack at Saudi's coastal barrier. These assaults are reportedly in unity with Palestinians amid ongoing hostilities in Gaza, underscoring the region's fragile stability.