Punjab's Struggle for Due Funds Amidst Destructive Floods

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is pressing the central government for the release of Rs 60,000 crore pending funds, citing the state's rights amid severe floods. The floods have affected over 1,300 villages, submerged three lakh acres of farmland, and severely impacted rural livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab is facing a severe crisis as its chief minister, Bhagwant Mann, demands the release of Rs 60,000 crore from the Centre. He insists that this ask is about the state's rights, not charity, especially in the aftermath of devastating floods.

The situation is dire, with floods affecting over 1,300 villages and submerging large swathes of agricultural land. Mann highlighted significant losses, including Rs 50,000 crore due to GST and Rs 8,000 crore from the rural development fund.

The Indian Army has been instrumental in relief operations, deploying helicopters in the affected areas. Mann stressed the urgent need for revised compensation for flood victims, pointing out inadequate current norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

