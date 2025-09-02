Left Menu

Punjab Police Crack Down on JeM-linked Terror Module in Cab Driver's Murder Case

Punjab Police have arrested three men from Jammu and Kashmir related to the murder of a cab driver, Anil Kumar. The apprehension unearthed a terror module tied to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). The suspects hired a cab in Kharar, executed the driver, and disposed of his body in Mohali.

Updated: 02-09-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:16 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police on Tuesday detained three men from Jammu and Kashmir involved in the gruesome murder of a cab driver. This arrest also exposed an alarming terror module associated with the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), according to a high-ranking police official.

The suspects, identified as Sahil Bashir, Aijaz Ahmad alias Wasim, and Munish Singh alias Ansh, hail from J-K, confirmed Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav. Notably, Bashir is a listed criminal under the UAPA and Arms Act, with ties to his previously arrested brother linked to JeM activities.

The trio allegedly abducted and killed Anil Kumar, a Mohali resident, after commandeering his vehicle. Prompt investigations by multiple police teams led to the recovery of the stolen car and firearm used in the crime. Police assert unwavering determination to dismantle the involved network and assure the state's peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

