Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Resolves Maratha Quota Agitation with Strategic Dialogue

The Maharashtra government resolved the Maratha quota agitation by agreeing to demands raised by activist Manoj Jarange, including issuing Kunbi caste certificates. This decision was praised by senior leaders of the ruling coalition, while the opposition questioned the legal standing of the government's resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:18 IST
Maharashtra Government Resolves Maratha Quota Agitation with Strategic Dialogue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government's decision to address the demands of the Maratha community, including those put forward by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, was warmly received by senior leaders from the ruling coalition Mahayuti on Tuesday. This resolution came after extensive dialogue, signaling a thoughtful response to the pressing issue.

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar emphasized the government's initial positive stance on the Maratha community's concerns, leading to Jarange ending his hunger strike. The government agreed to several concessions, such as setting up a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates, making the Marathas eligible for reservations.

Despite the positive response from some quarters, opposition parties such as Shiv Sena (UBT) raised concerns about the legality and permanence of the new government resolutions. Questions about the withdrawal of cases against Maratha protesters and the need for formal legislation were also raised, adding a layer of complexity to this unfolding narrative.

TRENDING

1
Kashmir on Alert Amid Heavy Rains Forecast

Kashmir on Alert Amid Heavy Rains Forecast

 India
2
Leadership Shake-Up at Nestle: CEO Laurent Freixe Dismissed Amid Scandal

Leadership Shake-Up at Nestle: CEO Laurent Freixe Dismissed Amid Scandal

 Global
3
Minister's Generous Donation to Aid Flood Relief in Jammu and Kashmir

Minister's Generous Donation to Aid Flood Relief in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
4
Odisha Police Uncover Illegal Cattle Transport: 22 Cattle Found Dead

Odisha Police Uncover Illegal Cattle Transport: 22 Cattle Found Dead

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025