Maharashtra Government Resolves Maratha Quota Agitation with Strategic Dialogue
The Maharashtra government resolved the Maratha quota agitation by agreeing to demands raised by activist Manoj Jarange, including issuing Kunbi caste certificates. This decision was praised by senior leaders of the ruling coalition, while the opposition questioned the legal standing of the government's resolutions.
The Maharashtra government's decision to address the demands of the Maratha community, including those put forward by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, was warmly received by senior leaders from the ruling coalition Mahayuti on Tuesday. This resolution came after extensive dialogue, signaling a thoughtful response to the pressing issue.
Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar emphasized the government's initial positive stance on the Maratha community's concerns, leading to Jarange ending his hunger strike. The government agreed to several concessions, such as setting up a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates, making the Marathas eligible for reservations.
Despite the positive response from some quarters, opposition parties such as Shiv Sena (UBT) raised concerns about the legality and permanence of the new government resolutions. Questions about the withdrawal of cases against Maratha protesters and the need for formal legislation were also raised, adding a layer of complexity to this unfolding narrative.
