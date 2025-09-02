Left Menu

Punjab Police Crackdown: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members Apprehended

Punjab Police have detained Gurdeep Singh and Gursewak Singh, members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and confiscated five illegal firearms. The arrests follow intelligence-led operations, revealing the duo's involvement in criminal activities. Further investigations continue, with more arrests anticipated.

Updated: 02-09-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:25 IST
The Punjab Police have successfully apprehended two individuals associated with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The arrest led to the recovery of five illegal firearms.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav announced that Gurdeep Singh, from Badhni Kalan, and Gursewak Singh, also known as Mota, from Ludhiana's Jagraon, were arrested.

Police seized four .32-bore country-made pistols and a .30-bore country-made pistol with 10 magazines. Ongoing investigations suggest the duo's deep involvement in the gang's criminal activities.

