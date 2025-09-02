Punjab Police Crackdown: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members Apprehended

The Punjab Police have successfully apprehended two individuals associated with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The arrest led to the recovery of five illegal firearms.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav announced that Gurdeep Singh, from Badhni Kalan, and Gursewak Singh, also known as Mota, from Ludhiana's Jagraon, were arrested.

Police seized four .32-bore country-made pistols and a .30-bore country-made pistol with 10 magazines. Ongoing investigations suggest the duo's deep involvement in the gang's criminal activities.