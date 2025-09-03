Ukraine's Air Defense Braces Against Russian Assault on Kyiv

Ukraine's air defense units were actively countering a Russian air assault on Kyiv, according to the city's military administration on Wednesday. The conflict escalated as nationwide air raid alerts sounded, following warnings from Ukraine's air force about impending missile and drone strikes.

Timur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, issued a statement via the Telegram messaging app, urging residents to remain in shelters. 'Air defence is operating in Kyiv! Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!' Tkachenko emphasized, reflecting the urgency of the situation.

The incident marks another episode in the ongoing tension between Ukraine and Russia, as both sides continue to vie for strategic advantages in this prolonged conflict. The situation remains fluid as authorities monitor developments closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)