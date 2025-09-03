Global Leaders Unite at Beijing's Grand Military Parade
Foreign heads of state and government representatives gathered in Beijing for a significant military parade. The event showcased China's growing military power as President Xi Jinping aims to position China as a leader in international affairs. This gathering included leaders from Russia, North Korea, and several other countries.
Beijing displayed its military might in a grand parade, marking the attendance of numerous global leaders. This event underscores China's ambition to exert greater influence on the world stage.
Prominent figures present included Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and other dignitaries from around the globe. It was a demonstration of China's strategic geopolitical goals under President Xi Jinping's leadership.
The parade served as a platform for China to project its vision of a post-U.S. world order, inviting leaders from Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and more to witness its growing power and prestige.
