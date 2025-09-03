Left Menu

Global Leaders Unite at Beijing's Grand Military Parade

Foreign heads of state and government representatives gathered in Beijing for a significant military parade. The event showcased China's growing military power as President Xi Jinping aims to position China as a leader in international affairs. This gathering included leaders from Russia, North Korea, and several other countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 08:25 IST
Global Leaders Unite at Beijing's Grand Military Parade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Beijing displayed its military might in a grand parade, marking the attendance of numerous global leaders. This event underscores China's ambition to exert greater influence on the world stage.

Prominent figures present included Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and other dignitaries from around the globe. It was a demonstration of China's strategic geopolitical goals under President Xi Jinping's leadership.

The parade served as a platform for China to project its vision of a post-U.S. world order, inviting leaders from Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and more to witness its growing power and prestige.

TRENDING

1
Urban Company Gears Up for Rs 1,900 Crore IPO Debut

Urban Company Gears Up for Rs 1,900 Crore IPO Debut

 India
2
China Extends Lifeline to Quake-Hit Afghanistan

China Extends Lifeline to Quake-Hit Afghanistan

 Global
3
Market Tremors: Political Uncertainty in Japan Shakes Global Stocks

Market Tremors: Political Uncertainty in Japan Shakes Global Stocks

 Japan
4
Drake's $300,000 Bet on Tennis Star Jannik Sinner for U.S. Open Glory

Drake's $300,000 Bet on Tennis Star Jannik Sinner for U.S. Open Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025