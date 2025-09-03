Beijing displayed its military might in a grand parade, marking the attendance of numerous global leaders. This event underscores China's ambition to exert greater influence on the world stage.

Prominent figures present included Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and other dignitaries from around the globe. It was a demonstration of China's strategic geopolitical goals under President Xi Jinping's leadership.

The parade served as a platform for China to project its vision of a post-U.S. world order, inviting leaders from Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and more to witness its growing power and prestige.