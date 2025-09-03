Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes Early Bail Hearing Request in High-Profile Extortion Case

The Supreme Court criticized Leena Paulose for seeking expeditious bail hearing in a Rs 200 crore extortion case. The bench highlighted the problem of routinely approaching the apex court for early case hearings. Paulose's husband, Sukesh Chandrashekar, faces multiple investigations, including a money laundering case.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court criticized Leena Paulose, the wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, for seeking a swift hearing of her bail plea at the Delhi High Court regarding a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

The judicial bench, consisting of Justices Dipankar Datta and Prashant Kumar Mishra, expressed concern over the growing trend of petitioners approaching the Supreme Court for expedited hearings, noting that this practice is not acceptable. The Supreme Court aims to curb the frequent requests for rescheduled hearings.

Paulose's legal representative argued that despite the matter being listed daily in the high court, hearings were not progressing. The Supreme Court proceeded to adjourn the issue. Meanwhile, Chandrashekar and Paulose are embroiled in multiple legal proceedings, including charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act and allegations of using hawala networks and shell companies to hide illegal earnings from the extortion scheme.

