Capture of Haryana's Most Wanted: The Mainpal Badli Saga

The Gurugram Special Task Force (STF) has successfully apprehended Mainpal Badli, Haryana's most wanted criminal, renowned for orchestrating operations from overseas. Mainpal, who had a bounty of Rs 7 lakh on his head, was recently deported from Cambodia and taken into custody, according to an STF official.

Detained in Cambodia roughly ten days ago, Mainpal's capture involved a joint operation by central agencies and the Gurugram STF. His criminal record includes allegations of running gang activities from abroad post his parole release in 2018, with numerous serious charges, such as murder, filed against him.

Authorities claim that Mainpal even managed to perpetrate a murder while incarcerated. Further comprehensive facts about his arrest are expected to be elucidated during a scheduled press conference by the Gurugram STF on Wednesday afternoon.

