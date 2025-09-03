Left Menu

Khaira's Standstill: Demand for NAC Status Sparks Bandh

Khaira in Odisha's Balasore district witnesses a seven-hour bandh, organized by Swabhiman Manch, demanding Notified Area Council (NAC) status. The shutdown sees wide participation as markets, schools, and offices close. The local discontent stems from a missing NAC status despite government announcements of new councils.

Updated: 03-09-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:00 IST
A seven-hour bandh immobilized Khaira in Odisha's Balasore district as residents rallied for Notified Area Council (NAC) status. Organized by Swabhiman Manch, the shutdown began at 7 am and saw extensive participation till 2 pm.

Shops, educational institutions, and offices stayed shut, while vehicular movement ceased as protesters blockaded main roads. Swabhiman Manch leader Prashant Kumar Behera highlighted support from all community segments. Local resident Jagatananda Mohapatra criticized the exclusion of Khaira from the new NAC list, calling it a gross injustice.

The controversy follows the ruling BJP government's recent announcement of 28 new NACs and upgrades for seven existing ones, sparking uproar over Khaira's omission.

