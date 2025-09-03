Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes 'Jan Sunwai' Amid Tight Security

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has resumed her public outreach initiative, known as 'Jan Sunwai,' at her camp office amid heightened security measures, weeks after an attack on her.

Amid rigorous security including CCTV coverage and frisking, citizens from across Delhi aired their grievances from 8 a.m., seeking redressal and support from the government.

The CM highlighted her dedication to public service on social media, meeting 165 individuals and directing immediate action on their concerns, restoring public faith in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)