Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes 'Jan Sunwai' Amid Tight Security
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta resumed her public hearing programme at her camp office under tight security after being attacked two weeks ago. Citizens presented grievances while security ensured safety. The CM emphasized her commitment to public service, addressing issues of around 165 attendees during the session.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 14:06 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has resumed her public outreach initiative, known as 'Jan Sunwai,' at her camp office amid heightened security measures, weeks after an attack on her.
Amid rigorous security including CCTV coverage and frisking, citizens from across Delhi aired their grievances from 8 a.m., seeking redressal and support from the government.
The CM highlighted her dedication to public service on social media, meeting 165 individuals and directing immediate action on their concerns, restoring public faith in governance.
