Putin Extends Invitation to Kim Amid Strengthened Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Russia following their discussions in Beijing. The meeting highlighted strengthened ties, with Kim pledging full support and assistance to Moscow, acknowledging North Korea's troop involvement against Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 14:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended an invitation to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a visit to Russia. This development follows a pivotal meeting between the two leaders held in Beijing, as seen in video footage released by the Kremlin.

The discussions, which lasted two and a half hours, concluded on an amiable note, with Kim expressing eagerness to maintain close relations. "See you soon," Kim stated through an interpreter, sharing a warm farewell with Putin. In response, Putin expressed anticipation, saying, "We are waiting for you, come visit us."

During their exchange, Kim pledged unwavering support to Russia, promising to assist Moscow in its endeavors. This show of solidarity underscores North Korea's commitment, including its reported provision of troops in the ongoing conflict against Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

