Desperate Days in Gaza: Human Cost of Ongoing Conflict
Israeli military advances into Gaza City, causing widespread destruction and casualties amidst calls for ceasing hostilities. With over 63,000 Palestinians killed since October 2023, the ongoing conflict poses humanitarian challenges, including displacement and starvation. Amid public protests in Israel, a ceasefire remains unachieved as tensions continue to rise.
The Israeli military advanced further into Gaza City on Wednesday, targeting the densely populated Sheikh Radwan neighborhood. This move comes amid international pleas to halt military operations, following widespread destruction and civilian casualties.
The conflict, which ignited in October 2023 after an unexpected Hamas attack on Israel, has led to mass displacement and severe humanitarian crises. Local health officials report at least 24 Palestinian deaths on Wednesday alone.
Amid rising tensions, Israeli protests urge a ceasefire, with people passionately calling for the return of hostages. While hostages remain in Gaza, military operations continue, with the city's takeover ongoing as part of broader efforts against Hamas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Refugee Agency Slashes Budget Amid Rising Displacement
Israel's defence minister Israel Katz says that Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida was killed in Gaza, reports AP.
Impact of Conflict: Rising Deaths and Displacement in Gaza
Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza
Heartache and Recovery: The Struggle for Hostages in Gaza