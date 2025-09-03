Left Menu

Police Officers Amongst Several Booked for Property Seizure and Assault

Two policemen, including a Station House Officer (SHO), and others have been accused of seizing a woman's property and assaulting her family. The case follows a High Court directive and involves charges such as theft, rioting, and assault. An FIR has been lodged, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 03-09-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 14:40 IST
Police Officers Amongst Several Booked for Property Seizure and Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, two policemen, including a Station House Officer (SHO), and several others are facing serious allegations of property seizure and assault, as revealed by officials on Wednesday.

The incident, brought to light by a High Court directive, led to an FIR being filed at Chakeri police station against SHO Santosh Shukla, Sanigawan police outpost in-charge Ankit Khatana, two builders, and approximately 40 unidentified individuals. The charges involve dacoity, rioting, assault, vandalism, theft, and criminal trespass.

Sangeeta Jaiswal, a resident of Chandranagar in Lal Bangla, lodged the complaint stating that her disputed property was forcibly handed over to rivals by the accused policemen. Jaiswal claims the group broke into her property, assaulted her family, and looted valuables worth millions. The case, which is still under investigation, has prompted significant concern over police conduct in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Warning Signs: Germany's Energy Transition Dilemma

Warning Signs: Germany's Energy Transition Dilemma

 Germany
2
Syria Holds Officials Accountable for Sweida Violence

Syria Holds Officials Accountable for Sweida Violence

 Global
3
Pathway to Premium: IHCL's New Gateway Hotel in New Delhi

Pathway to Premium: IHCL's New Gateway Hotel in New Delhi

 India
4
Lorena Threatens Baja California with Life-Threatening Floods

Lorena Threatens Baja California with Life-Threatening Floods

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025