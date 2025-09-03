Police Officers Amongst Several Booked for Property Seizure and Assault
Two policemen, including a Station House Officer (SHO), and others have been accused of seizing a woman's property and assaulting her family. The case follows a High Court directive and involves charges such as theft, rioting, and assault. An FIR has been lodged, and investigations continue.
In a shocking turn of events, two policemen, including a Station House Officer (SHO), and several others are facing serious allegations of property seizure and assault, as revealed by officials on Wednesday.
The incident, brought to light by a High Court directive, led to an FIR being filed at Chakeri police station against SHO Santosh Shukla, Sanigawan police outpost in-charge Ankit Khatana, two builders, and approximately 40 unidentified individuals. The charges involve dacoity, rioting, assault, vandalism, theft, and criminal trespass.
Sangeeta Jaiswal, a resident of Chandranagar in Lal Bangla, lodged the complaint stating that her disputed property was forcibly handed over to rivals by the accused policemen. Jaiswal claims the group broke into her property, assaulted her family, and looted valuables worth millions. The case, which is still under investigation, has prompted significant concern over police conduct in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
