Russia Claims Capture of Kupiansk's Half

Russia's defense ministry announced that its forces have taken control of approximately half of Kupiansk in Ukraine's Kharkiv region. A video was released showing a soldier with a Russian flag on a road. Reuters has not independently verified this report.

Updated: 03-09-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 14:43 IST
Russia's defense ministry has claimed a strategic gain, reporting the capture of 'about half' of Kupiansk, a city in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

A drone-recorded video released by the ministry shows a soldier proudly displaying a Russian flag while poised on a road in the contested area.

Despite Russia's assertion, Reuters has yet to independently verify the details of this battlefield achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

