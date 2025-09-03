Russia Claims Capture of Kupiansk's Half
Russia's defense ministry announced that its forces have taken control of approximately half of Kupiansk in Ukraine's Kharkiv region. A video was released showing a soldier with a Russian flag on a road. Reuters has not independently verified this report.
Russia's defense ministry has claimed a strategic gain, reporting the capture of 'about half' of Kupiansk, a city in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.
A drone-recorded video released by the ministry shows a soldier proudly displaying a Russian flag while poised on a road in the contested area.
Despite Russia's assertion, Reuters has yet to independently verify the details of this battlefield achievement.
