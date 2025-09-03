Monetary Dispute Leads to Arrest for Adarsh Nagar Shooting
Two men were arrested for allegedly firing outside a house in Adarsh Nagar due to a monetary dispute. Ritik and Umesh were involved in the incident linked to a financial disagreement with Rajesh Kumar's son, Avesh. A country-made pistol and a scooty were recovered from Ritik.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic development in Adarsh Nagar, two men have been apprehended for allegedly opening fire outside a residence following a monetary squabble, police reported on Wednesday.
The suspects, identified as Ritik from Adarsh Nagar and Umesh from Bhadola village, reportedly discharged a firearm due to a financial dispute involving Rajesh Kumar's son, Avesh. The incident unfolded when a PCR call on August 31 alerted the police to the firing.
Pursuit and investigation led to their capture on September 1, with authorities recovering a country-made pistol, two cartridges, and a scooty associated with the crime. Ritik, a repeat offender previously involved in a murder case, confessed to the act, citing non-payment issues.
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Cross-Border Mobile Phone Smuggling Ring
Moradabad Police Scandal: Cover-Up Attempt in Beef Smuggling Case
Shocking Assault: Kerala Police Accused of Brutally Beating Youth Leader
Serial Offender Auto Rickshaw Driver Arrested for East Delhi Robbery
Swift Police Rescue Saves 25 Stranded Families from Rising Waters in Kashmir