Monetary Dispute Leads to Arrest for Adarsh Nagar Shooting

Two men were arrested for allegedly firing outside a house in Adarsh Nagar due to a monetary dispute. Ritik and Umesh were involved in the incident linked to a financial disagreement with Rajesh Kumar's son, Avesh. A country-made pistol and a scooty were recovered from Ritik.

Updated: 03-09-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:26 IST
Monetary Dispute Leads to Arrest for Adarsh Nagar Shooting
In a dramatic development in Adarsh Nagar, two men have been apprehended for allegedly opening fire outside a residence following a monetary squabble, police reported on Wednesday.

The suspects, identified as Ritik from Adarsh Nagar and Umesh from Bhadola village, reportedly discharged a firearm due to a financial dispute involving Rajesh Kumar's son, Avesh. The incident unfolded when a PCR call on August 31 alerted the police to the firing.

Pursuit and investigation led to their capture on September 1, with authorities recovering a country-made pistol, two cartridges, and a scooty associated with the crime. Ritik, a repeat offender previously involved in a murder case, confessed to the act, citing non-payment issues.

