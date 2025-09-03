Left Menu

E-Rickshaw Driver Caught in Rs 3 Lakh Bank Fraud

An e-rickshaw driver was arrested for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 3 lakh from a bank account using a stolen SIM card. After losing his phone, the victim's bank account was drained. Police tracked down the suspect, Parshuram, who confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Updated: 03-09-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:53 IST
An e-rickshaw driver has been apprehended for allegedly siphoning off Rs 3 lakh from a bank account using a misused SIM card, authorities announced Wednesday.

The incident was uncovered after Pappu Singh, from Saboli Extension, reported the loss of his mobile phone on June 26. His daughter's bank account was linked to this number and saw unauthorized withdrawals amounting to Rs 3 lakh soon after the phone went missing, said a senior police officer.

Northeast Cyber Police Station registered a case under Section 318(4) for cheating. As a result, Parshuram, 29, from Shahdara, was arrested after technical analysis led police to the suspect. The accused confessed to acquiring a mobile phone from a passerby and exploiting its SIM card for illicit transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

