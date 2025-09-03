Left Menu

Swift Rescue: Jhansi's Missing Boy Reunited with Family

A six-year-old boy was rescued by police after being abducted at the Jhansi bus stand. The accused, Nitesh Kumar, intended to raise him as his own. After tracing the suspect using technical inputs, police apprehended him and successfully reunited the child with his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartening rescue operation, a six-year-old boy who went missing from the Jhansi bus stand has been safely reunited with his family. This follows the swift action of the police, who arrested a youth suspected of abducting the child with the intention of raising him as his own.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) BBGTS Murthy reported that on September 1, a complaint was lodged by Sumitra, a resident of Badlepurwa in the Unnao district. She informed the Nawabad police station that her son had vanished while they were journeying from Gujarat to Unnao. Consequently, a case was registered, and based on collected technical inputs, the police were able to track and apprehend Nitesh Kumar, the accused, near the LIC building on Kanpur Road.

The accused, a laborer from Vadodara in Gujarat, confessed during interrogation to becoming fond of the boy during their shared bus journey. He allegedly enticed the child at the Jhansi bus stand and took him to his home in Kanpur. However, his plans were thwarted when he was caught attempting to flee back to Gujarat with the child, resulting in the boy's safe return to his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

