Empowering Tribes: Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan in Palghar
The Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan has been initiated in Maharashtra's Palghar district, aimed at empowering the tribal community through decentralized leadership and governance. The program targets 654 villages, seeking grassroots leadership, effective government outreach, and a developed India by 2047 with a 'Village Vision 2030' for each village.
In a significant stride towards tribal empowerment, Maharashtra's Palghar district has launched the 'Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan,' an initiative geared towards the comprehensive development of its tribal communities, according to district officials.
As a national movement, the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan focuses on fostering decentralized tribal leadership and establishing a strong governance ecosystem that extends across 654 villages within the district.
District Collector Indu Rani Jakhar emphasized the program's core objectives: nurturing grassroots leadership, ensuring efficient delivery of government services, empowering tribal populations for the vision of a developed India by 2047, and crafting a 'Village Vision 2030' for every village.
