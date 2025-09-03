Empowering Tribes: Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan in Palghar

In a significant stride towards tribal empowerment, Maharashtra's Palghar district has launched the 'Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan,' an initiative geared towards the comprehensive development of its tribal communities, according to district officials.

As a national movement, the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan focuses on fostering decentralized tribal leadership and establishing a strong governance ecosystem that extends across 654 villages within the district.

District Collector Indu Rani Jakhar emphasized the program's core objectives: nurturing grassroots leadership, ensuring efficient delivery of government services, empowering tribal populations for the vision of a developed India by 2047, and crafting a 'Village Vision 2030' for every village.