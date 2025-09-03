Left Menu

Tensions Flare Over Alleged Violent Altercation in Dumka

In Jharkhand's Dumka district, an elderly woman and others allegedly slashed a man's tongue. The police detained two women amid accusations linked to domestic alcohol sales. The victim, Laltu Sheikh, was hospitalized, and investigations are underway, with local reports suggesting an altercation erupted over the consumption of liquor.

Dumka | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:11 IST
An alleged violent incident in Dumka district, Jharkhand, has sparked significant concern as an elderly woman and several others reportedly cut off a man's tongue, as confirmed by local police authorities on Wednesday.

The officer-in-charge at Shikaripara police station, Amit Lakra, disclosed that a complaint had been lodged by Laltu Sheikh's wife, Jelun Bibi, accusing elderly resident Kalavati Murmu and another woman, Minu Mohali, of perpetrating the act. This accusation coincides with claims that Murmu regularly sells traditional alcoholic beverages from her home.

The police detained the accused for questioning and are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident after Sheikh's hospitalization. The event underscores underlying community tensions related to alcohol consumption, and police have initiated actions to thoroughly investigate the claims made by villagers and the victim.

