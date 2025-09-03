Global Leaders Gather for Beijing Parade

A grand military parade unfolded in Beijing with over 25 foreign heads of state or government in attendance. The event was part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's initiative to highlight China as a pivotal player in shaping a post-U.S. world order.

High-profile guests included Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who stood beside Xi during the parade. The gathering was a significant diplomatic display with representatives from diverse countries participating.

Among the prominent attendees were leaders from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Cambodia, Cuba, Vietnam, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, and numerous other nations, marking a noteworthy international assembly.

