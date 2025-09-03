Left Menu

Global Leaders Gather for Beijing Parade

A major military parade in Beijing saw attendance from over 25 international leaders, signifying China's role in a new global order. High-profile figures like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un were present, alongside various heads of state from nations such as Armenia, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:27 IST
Global Leaders Gather for Beijing Parade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A grand military parade unfolded in Beijing with over 25 foreign heads of state or government in attendance. The event was part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's initiative to highlight China as a pivotal player in shaping a post-U.S. world order.

High-profile guests included Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who stood beside Xi during the parade. The gathering was a significant diplomatic display with representatives from diverse countries participating.

Among the prominent attendees were leaders from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Cambodia, Cuba, Vietnam, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, and numerous other nations, marking a noteworthy international assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Annika Chendira Shines as US Kids Golf India 2025 Season Tees Off

Annika Chendira Shines as US Kids Golf India 2025 Season Tees Off

 Global
2
Alphabet's Victory: Google Retains Monopoly Edge Post-Antitrust Ruling

Alphabet's Victory: Google Retains Monopoly Edge Post-Antitrust Ruling

 Global
3
Haryana's Swift Response to Incessant Rains: Ensuring Waterlogged Districts are Served

Haryana's Swift Response to Incessant Rains: Ensuring Waterlogged Districts ...

 India
4
GST Reforms to Impact Consumer Goods, Business Compliance, and Economy

GST Reforms to Impact Consumer Goods, Business Compliance, and Economy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025