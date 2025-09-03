Global Leaders Gather for Beijing Parade
A major military parade in Beijing saw attendance from over 25 international leaders, signifying China's role in a new global order. High-profile figures like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un were present, alongside various heads of state from nations such as Armenia, Vietnam, and Malaysia.
A grand military parade unfolded in Beijing with over 25 foreign heads of state or government in attendance. The event was part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's initiative to highlight China as a pivotal player in shaping a post-U.S. world order.
High-profile guests included Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who stood beside Xi during the parade. The gathering was a significant diplomatic display with representatives from diverse countries participating.
Among the prominent attendees were leaders from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Cambodia, Cuba, Vietnam, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, and numerous other nations, marking a noteworthy international assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kim Jong Un's Daughter: North Korea's Future Leader?
Historic Handshake Amidst Tensions: Kim Jong Un and Woo Won-shik Meet in Beijing
Kim Jong Un's Beijing Visit: A Rare Glimpse into North Korea's Inner Circle
Reclusive Kim Jong Un's Rare China Visit Sparks Speculation
Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet for bilateral talks in Beijing, reports AP.