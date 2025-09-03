Midnight Call Sparks Urgent Action on Mungeshpur Drain Breach

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urgently called her Haryana counterpart, Nayab Singh Saini, late Tuesday night to address a breach in the Mungeshpur drain, which resulted in flooding in the Capital.

The breach flooded parts of Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar district, affecting villages and unauthorized colonies situated at the Delhi-Haryana border.

Under Gupta's directives, divisional commissioner Neeraj Semwal coordinated the evacuation of approximately 2,000 people to temporary shelters, while NDRF teams initiated repair work.

(With inputs from agencies.)