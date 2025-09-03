Midnight Call Sparks Urgent Action on Mungeshpur Drain Breach
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urgently addressed a flood crisis after a breach in the Mungeshpur drain. Coordination with Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini prompted quick evacuation and repair efforts involving NDRF teams. Over 2,000 people were relocated to temporary shelters, as officials supervised the operation.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urgently called her Haryana counterpart, Nayab Singh Saini, late Tuesday night to address a breach in the Mungeshpur drain, which resulted in flooding in the Capital.
The breach flooded parts of Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar district, affecting villages and unauthorized colonies situated at the Delhi-Haryana border.
Under Gupta's directives, divisional commissioner Neeraj Semwal coordinated the evacuation of approximately 2,000 people to temporary shelters, while NDRF teams initiated repair work.
