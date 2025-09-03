Left Menu

Midnight Call Sparks Urgent Action on Mungeshpur Drain Breach

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urgently addressed a flood crisis after a breach in the Mungeshpur drain. Coordination with Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini prompted quick evacuation and repair efforts involving NDRF teams. Over 2,000 people were relocated to temporary shelters, as officials supervised the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urgently called her Haryana counterpart, Nayab Singh Saini, late Tuesday night to address a breach in the Mungeshpur drain, which resulted in flooding in the Capital.

The breach flooded parts of Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar district, affecting villages and unauthorized colonies situated at the Delhi-Haryana border.

Under Gupta's directives, divisional commissioner Neeraj Semwal coordinated the evacuation of approximately 2,000 people to temporary shelters, while NDRF teams initiated repair work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

