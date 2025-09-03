Haryana's Swift Response to Incessant Rains: Ensuring Waterlogged Districts are Served
Haryana's Public Health and Engineering Minister, Ranbir Gangwa, convened an emergency meeting due to heavy rains causing waterlogging. He emphasized the need for efficient drainage and ensured uninterrupted water supply. Measures include supplying water via tankers and updating machinery. Officials are urged to be available 24/7 for emergency duties.
In response to relentless rainfall causing extensive waterlogging in multiple Haryana districts, Public Health and Engineering Minister Ranbir Gangwa urgently convened a meeting to address the crisis.
The minister stressed the importance of providing safe drinking water and relief efforts while emphasizing teamwork among officials during this challenging period.
He ordered priority for resolving water supply disruptions, detailed a plan for using water tankers if necessary, and called for continuous updates of machinery and power backup systems to face the ongoing crisis effectively.
