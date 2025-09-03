Left Menu

Haryana's Swift Response to Incessant Rains: Ensuring Waterlogged Districts are Served

Haryana's Public Health and Engineering Minister, Ranbir Gangwa, convened an emergency meeting due to heavy rains causing waterlogging. He emphasized the need for efficient drainage and ensured uninterrupted water supply. Measures include supplying water via tankers and updating machinery. Officials are urged to be available 24/7 for emergency duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:25 IST
Haryana's Swift Response to Incessant Rains: Ensuring Waterlogged Districts are Served
Gangwa
  • Country:
  • India

In response to relentless rainfall causing extensive waterlogging in multiple Haryana districts, Public Health and Engineering Minister Ranbir Gangwa urgently convened a meeting to address the crisis.

The minister stressed the importance of providing safe drinking water and relief efforts while emphasizing teamwork among officials during this challenging period.

He ordered priority for resolving water supply disruptions, detailed a plan for using water tankers if necessary, and called for continuous updates of machinery and power backup systems to face the ongoing crisis effectively.

TRENDING

1
India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 match of Asia Cup Hockey.

India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 match of Asia Cup Hockey.

 Global
2
GST Council Greenlights Dual-Tier Rate Structure

GST Council Greenlights Dual-Tier Rate Structure

 India
3
Haryana Faces Devastation as Heavy Rains Trigger Fatal Incidents and Flood Management Efforts

Haryana Faces Devastation as Heavy Rains Trigger Fatal Incidents and Flood M...

 India
4
Intercepted Threat: Missile Defense in Action

Intercepted Threat: Missile Defense in Action

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025