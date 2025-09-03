Citizenship (Amendment) Act: A Moral Obligation for Forgotten Minorities

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar asserted that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was a moral obligation towards minority communities from countries like Bangladesh and Pakistan who have been "forgotten since Partition." He emphasized that the survival of secularism and communism in India depends on the Hindu majority.

Speaking at an Indian Council for Cultural Relations event, Majumdar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing the CAA in 2019. He highlighted the plight of Dalit refugees from East Bengal, drawing parallels with the story of Jogendra Nath Mandal, Pakistan's first law minister who fled to India due to persecution.

Majumdar reiterated the persistent persecution faced by religious minorities, especially Dalits, in Bangladesh. He noted that the CAA enables persecuted Hindus and other minorities to seek refuge in India. Majumdar criticized political parties for their silence or exploitation of these issues and emphasized the BJP's ideological stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)