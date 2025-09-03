Left Menu

Citizenship (Amendment) Act: A Moral Obligation for Forgotten Minorities

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar emphasized the moral responsibility of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act towards minorities in Bangladesh and Pakistan, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative. The act allows persecuted minorities from these countries to seek refuge in India. Majumdar linked secularism's survival in India to the Hindu majority's presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:32 IST
Citizenship (Amendment) Act: A Moral Obligation for Forgotten Minorities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar asserted that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was a moral obligation towards minority communities from countries like Bangladesh and Pakistan who have been "forgotten since Partition." He emphasized that the survival of secularism and communism in India depends on the Hindu majority.

Speaking at an Indian Council for Cultural Relations event, Majumdar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing the CAA in 2019. He highlighted the plight of Dalit refugees from East Bengal, drawing parallels with the story of Jogendra Nath Mandal, Pakistan's first law minister who fled to India due to persecution.

Majumdar reiterated the persistent persecution faced by religious minorities, especially Dalits, in Bangladesh. He noted that the CAA enables persecuted Hindus and other minorities to seek refuge in India. Majumdar criticized political parties for their silence or exploitation of these issues and emphasized the BJP's ideological stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 match of Asia Cup Hockey.

India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 match of Asia Cup Hockey.

 Global
2
GST Council Greenlights Dual-Tier Rate Structure

GST Council Greenlights Dual-Tier Rate Structure

 India
3
Haryana Faces Devastation as Heavy Rains Trigger Fatal Incidents and Flood Management Efforts

Haryana Faces Devastation as Heavy Rains Trigger Fatal Incidents and Flood M...

 India
4
Intercepted Threat: Missile Defense in Action

Intercepted Threat: Missile Defense in Action

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025