Shocking Crime: Elderly Man Forces Marriage and Assaults Teen

In a disturbing case of alleged abuse, a 60-year-old man was apprehended for reportedly coercing a 15-year-old girl into marrying him and subsequently raping her. The incident unfolded on Tuesday within a village under the jurisdiction of Nebua Naurangia police station.

Authorities revealed that the accused took the minor to a temple, forcibly applied 'Sindoor' on her forehead, and declared her his wife. The ordeal continued as he allegedly raped her in secluded bushes and again at his residence.

Station House Officer Deepak Singh confirmed the arrest and noted that a legal case has been initiated. Meanwhile, the minor is undergoing medical evaluation, and her judicial statement will be recorded soon.