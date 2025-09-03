Tragedy in Quetta: Bomb Blast at Public Rally Claims Lives

A devastating bomb blast claimed the lives of at least 11 individuals at a public rally in Quetta, southwest Pakistan, on Tuesday. The Islamic State has reportedly taken responsibility for this tragic incident, releasing a statement on Wednesday to confirm their involvement.

According to government official Hamza Shafaat, the rally had gathered to commemorate the death anniversary of Sardar Ataullah Mengal, a prominent nationalist leader and former provincial chief minister. His son, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, attended the event but emerged unscathed. Unfortunately, around 30 others sustained injuries during the attack.

The explosion occurred in a parking lot as attendees were exiting the rally. Police are currently investigating the bombing, which preliminary reports suggest was a suicide attack. Quetta, capital of the restive Balochistan province, frequently experiences violence from Islamist militants and Baloch separatist insurgents.

(With inputs from agencies.)