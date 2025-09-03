Left Menu

Tragedy in Quetta: Bomb Blast at Public Rally Claims Lives

A bomb explosion at a rally in Quetta, Pakistan, killed at least 11 people, with over 30 injured. The attack, claimed by the Islamic State militant group, occurred during a commemoration event for nationalist leader Sardar Ataullah Mengal. The blast is thought to be a suicide bombing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating bomb blast claimed the lives of at least 11 individuals at a public rally in Quetta, southwest Pakistan, on Tuesday. The Islamic State has reportedly taken responsibility for this tragic incident, releasing a statement on Wednesday to confirm their involvement.

According to government official Hamza Shafaat, the rally had gathered to commemorate the death anniversary of Sardar Ataullah Mengal, a prominent nationalist leader and former provincial chief minister. His son, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, attended the event but emerged unscathed. Unfortunately, around 30 others sustained injuries during the attack.

The explosion occurred in a parking lot as attendees were exiting the rally. Police are currently investigating the bombing, which preliminary reports suggest was a suicide attack. Quetta, capital of the restive Balochistan province, frequently experiences violence from Islamist militants and Baloch separatist insurgents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

