Left Menu

Trump's Renewed Push for Ukraine Peace Talks

Donald Trump plans to reignite talks on the Ukraine war after his summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska yielded no progress. Frustrated with the continuing conflict, Trump will hold conversations with Ukraine's President and European leaders to explore security support and Russia's willingness to negotiate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 23:03 IST
Trump's Renewed Push for Ukraine Peace Talks
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans for renewed discussions regarding the Ukraine war, following an inconclusive summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska earlier this month.

Despite earlier predictions of swift resolution, Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing conflict and aims to address the issue in upcoming talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other European leaders, including France's Emmanuel Macron.

The leaders are expected to discuss continued security aid for Ukraine and will collectively denounce Russia's reluctance for dialogue. Trump alluded to potential further sanctions against Russia, emphasizing the uncertain outcomes of Putin's decisions.

TRENDING

1
Final Call: Delhi University Launches Mop-Up Round for UG Admissions

Final Call: Delhi University Launches Mop-Up Round for UG Admissions

 India
2
Insurance Premia Slashed: GST Exemption Brings Relief

Insurance Premia Slashed: GST Exemption Brings Relief

 India
3
Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

 India
4
Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025