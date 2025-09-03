Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Dispels Flood Rumors in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged residents not to panic over circulating rumors regarding flood management. He assured the public that measures are in place to monitor the situation and mitigate risks, emphasizing that no major breaches or water diversions have occurred.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah appealed for calm on Wednesday, urging residents not to trust unverified information amid the region's ongoing flood concerns. Through his personal X account, Abdullah reassured the public that the administration remains vigilant and that no flood defenses, such as the Dal gates or Kandizaal bund, have been breached.

The chief minister addressed fears that the Jhelum River's rising levels were being managed by diverting its waters into Dal Lake or the Kandizaal area, which could jeopardize nearby low-lying zones. Abdullah dispelled these rumors, affirming that the river's ascent is being carefully observed and is not as rapid as previously anticipated.

Residents in vulnerable regions reacted to the rumors with anxiety, swiftly relocating their possessions to safer parts of their homes. The administration continues to closely track the situation while Abdullah calls for the public to remain calm and rely on official updates rather than speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

