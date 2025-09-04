Left Menu

U.S. Ends Venezuela's Temporary Protected Status

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has revoked Venezuela's temporary protected status, citing it no longer meets necessary requirements. The decision, influenced by factors such as public safety and national security, suggests that allowing Venezuelan nationals to stay temporarily in the U.S. isn't in the country's best interest.

Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2025 03:13 IST
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday the termination of Venezuela's temporary protected status, a move affecting thousands of Venezuelan nationals residing in the United States.

According to DHS, Venezuela no longer satisfies the statutory criteria required for such protection. The assessment considered various factors, including public safety and national security.

A DHS spokesperson stated that allowing Venezuelan citizens to remain temporarily under this program is not aligned with the best interests of the United States, taking into account migration, economic, and foreign policy implications.

