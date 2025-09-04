U.S. Ends Venezuela's Temporary Protected Status

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday the termination of Venezuela's temporary protected status, a move affecting thousands of Venezuelan nationals residing in the United States.

According to DHS, Venezuela no longer satisfies the statutory criteria required for such protection. The assessment considered various factors, including public safety and national security.

A DHS spokesperson stated that allowing Venezuelan citizens to remain temporarily under this program is not aligned with the best interests of the United States, taking into account migration, economic, and foreign policy implications.