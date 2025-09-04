Punjab Battles Devastating Flood Disaster: Government's Response and Relief Efforts
Punjab faces severe flooding due to heavy rainfall, affecting five major districts. Union Minister Chouhan visits the area to assess the situation and assure federal assistance. The disaster has claimed lives, destroyed crops, and caused significant damage, leading to joint efforts for emergency relief and rehabilitation.
Punjab is grappling with one of its most severe flood disasters in decades, as heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir exacerbates the situation.
Amritsar Airport was the setting for a meeting between Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, where a detailed report on the flood conditions was submitted.
Governor Kataria highlighted the extensive damage in Amritsar, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, and Ferozepur, pressing for joint efforts by state agencies and federal support to mitigate the hardships faced by the affected residents.
