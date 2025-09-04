Swift Response Saves Lives in Kishtwar Landslide

A landslide hit the temporary sheds at the Ratle power project in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The swift action by the local administration ensured the rescue of all five people trapped in the incident.

The landslide struck in the Dhrabshala area, affecting tin sheds designated for washrooms at the power project site. Among the five rescued, three individuals were taken to GMC Hospital in Doda for further medical attention.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Sharma confirmed the safety of all involved. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh commended the district administration's rapid response, emphasizing the critical lifesaving efforts in the aftermath.