Midnight Blast Rocks Nagpur Explosives Factory

A devastating explosion at a Nagpur explosives factory resulted in one death and left 14 injured. The blast caused the collapse of the building. An investigation by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation aims to determine the cause. Safety protocols were activated promptly post-blast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 04-09-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 12:28 IST
An overnight explosion ripped through an explosives factory in Nagpur, Maharashtra, claiming one life and injuring 14 others. The blast, which occurred shortly after midnight at the Solar Group plant in Bazargaon, also led to the collapse of the entire building, police reported.

Authorities are investigating the incident, with the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation set to visit the site. Solar Group's Senior General Manager, Ashish Kumar Srivastava, confirmed the blast took place in the crystallisation building. Post-explosion, safety measures, including automatic cooling and evacuations, were promptly implemented.

Nagpur's Anil Deshmukh emphasized the importance of stringent safety standards for explosive manufacturers, urging the government to enforce proper measures. The factory has pledged to cover medical expenses for the injured and compensate the deceased's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

