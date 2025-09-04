Midnight Blast Rocks Nagpur Explosives Factory

An overnight explosion ripped through an explosives factory in Nagpur, Maharashtra, claiming one life and injuring 14 others. The blast, which occurred shortly after midnight at the Solar Group plant in Bazargaon, also led to the collapse of the entire building, police reported.

Authorities are investigating the incident, with the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation set to visit the site. Solar Group's Senior General Manager, Ashish Kumar Srivastava, confirmed the blast took place in the crystallisation building. Post-explosion, safety measures, including automatic cooling and evacuations, were promptly implemented.

Nagpur's Anil Deshmukh emphasized the importance of stringent safety standards for explosive manufacturers, urging the government to enforce proper measures. The factory has pledged to cover medical expenses for the injured and compensate the deceased's family.

