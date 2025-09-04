Bomb Plot Trial: Hong Kong Verdict Splits Defendants
In Hong Kong, three people were convicted and five acquitted concerning bomb plots aimed at closing city borders amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The plots involved explosions in a hospital and train, with no injuries reported. Three were convicted under conspiracy charges; others were acquitted.
In a significant legal development, a Hong Kong jury delivered a mixed verdict on Thursday regarding bomb plots intended to shut city borders during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Three individuals were found guilty, while five others were acquitted.
The defendants faced charges related to planting explosive devices in a hospital toilet and on a train carriage, both of which went off without causing any injuries. Responsibility for these acts was claimed by a group called '92 Sign,' who demanded medical workers strike and borders close to mitigate COVID-19 spread, via Telegram.
Those convicted were tried under local crime ordinances, not the UN anti-terrorism law. The case highlights ongoing legal challenges from Hong Kong's unrest, including a related trial from 2019 protests. Sentencing is set for October 10, with potential penalties reaching 20 years imprisonment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong
- bomb plot
- trial
- conviction
- victims
- anti-terrorism
- protest
- COVID-19
- court verdict
- security
ALSO READ
Protests Erupt Over Om Prakash Rajbhar's 'Goons' Remark
OBC Protest Ends as Maharashtra Government Commits to Reservation Protection
Indonesian Student Protests Highlight National Tensions
Bihar Bandh: BJP Protests Over Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi's Late Mother
BJP Condemns Derogatory Remarks, Stages Bihar Bandh to Protest