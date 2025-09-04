Russian Forces Seize Strategic Novoselivka
Russian troops have seized control of the village of Novoselivka in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, according to a statement by the Russian defense ministry. Reuters reported on the situation but has not independently verified the claims made by the ministry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:19 IST
In a significant military development, the Russian defense ministry announced on Thursday that its forces have taken control of the village of Novoselivka, located in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region.
This claim, however, awaits independent verification as Reuters has not yet confirmed the battlefield report from external sources.
The situation highlights ongoing tensions and military engagements in the beleaguered region, drawing international attention to the conflict's evolving dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- troops
- seize
- Novoselivka
- Ukraine
- control
- Dnipropetrovsk
- defense
- ministry
- verification
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Western Allies Rally for Ukraine Security Amid Elusive Peace with Russia
Trump Reaffirms U.S. Military Support for Poland Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions
Judith Collins Reaffirms Strong Support for Ukraine in Kyiv
Trump's Pursuit for Peace: U.S., Russia & Ukraine Talks
Western Leaders Convene for Security Talks on Ukraine