In a significant military development, the Russian defense ministry announced on Thursday that its forces have taken control of the village of Novoselivka, located in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

This claim, however, awaits independent verification as Reuters has not yet confirmed the battlefield report from external sources.

The situation highlights ongoing tensions and military engagements in the beleaguered region, drawing international attention to the conflict's evolving dynamics.

