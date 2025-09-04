Left Menu

Russian Forces Seize Strategic Novoselivka

Russian troops have seized control of the village of Novoselivka in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, according to a statement by the Russian defense ministry. Reuters reported on the situation but has not independently verified the claims made by the ministry.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant military development, the Russian defense ministry announced on Thursday that its forces have taken control of the village of Novoselivka, located in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

This claim, however, awaits independent verification as Reuters has not yet confirmed the battlefield report from external sources.

The situation highlights ongoing tensions and military engagements in the beleaguered region, drawing international attention to the conflict's evolving dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

