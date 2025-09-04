Left Menu

Championing Human Dignity: A Modern Constitutional Dialogue

At the Eleventh Dr. L. M. Singhvi Memorial Lecture, Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai emphasized human dignity as central to constitutional values. The event highlighted dignity's role in justice, reflecting on Dr. Singhvi's legacy and the ongoing challenges to ensure rights and equality in modern India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:28 IST
In New Delhi on 4th September, Chief Justice of India Hon'ble Mr. Justice B.R. Gavai addressed the Eleventh Dr. L. M. Singhvi Memorial Lecture, focusing on human dignity as the essence of the Constitution. Emphasizing its relevance in the 21st century, Judge Gavai highlighted judiciary's role in counteracting systemic discrimination and upholding dignity for all.

Chief Guest, Hon'ble Mr. Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, lauded Dr. L. M. Singhvi's inspiring legacy, reinforcing the constitutional vision of equality and justice rooted in human dignity. Despite India's democratic progress over 75 years, ongoing efforts are needed to safeguard human dignity, ensuring it remains a guiding principle.

Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Professor C. Raj Kumar honored Dr. Singhvi's multi-faceted contributions to law and society. His advocacy for human dignity extends to various domains, reflecting the importance of the Constitution as a dynamic guide. Shri Naveen Jindal was recognized for supporting these educational initiatives.

