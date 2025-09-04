Left Menu

Flood Fury: Damage to India-Pakistan Border Infrastructure

Flooding along the India-Pakistan border has damaged over 110 km of fencing and inundated nearly 90 BSF posts in Jammu and Punjab. The BSF is undertaking efforts to restore infrastructure with drone surveillance and increased monitoring. Punjab faces its worst floods since 1988 while Jammu witnesses unprecedented rains.

Flood Fury: Damage to India-Pakistan Border Infrastructure
  • Country:
  • India

Over 110 km of the India-Pakistan international border fencing has been compromised by floods in Jammu and Punjab, according to official sources. Additionally, nearly 90 BSF posts have been inundated, highlighting the devastating impact of recent floodwaters in these regions.

The Border Security Force patrols 192 km of the border in Jammu and 553 km in Punjab. Flooding has wreaked havoc, damaging about 80 km of fencing in Punjab and 30 km in Jammu. The inundation has submerged sections of the fence, causing it to uproot or tilt in several locations.

Efforts to restore the affected border infrastructure include a 'mega exercise' to secure the fence and border outposts. Measures include drone surveillance, searchlights, boat patrolling, and electronic monitoring. Meanwhile, Punjab grapples with its worst floods since 1988, and Jammu experiences unprecedented rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

