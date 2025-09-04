Australian War Hero Ben Roberts-Smith Loses Final Appeal in High Court
Australia's High Court has rejected war hero Ben Roberts-Smith's appeal, leaving him with no legal options after findings he unlawfully killed four unarmed Afghans. His defamation case, begun in 2018 after newspapers accused him of war crimes, has now ended. Roberts-Smith never faced criminal charges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:49 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australia's High Court has dealt a final blow to war hero Ben Roberts-Smith by rejecting his last bid to overturn findings that he unlawfully killed four unarmed Afghans more than a decade ago.
The court's decision not to hear his appeal effectively ends all legal avenues for Australia's most decorated living veteran, who had pursued a defamation case after newspapers accused him of a range of war crimes.
The judgment leaves a stark mark on Roberts-Smith's legacy, although he has never faced criminal charges, which require proof beyond a reasonable doubt.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bombay High Court Orders Transfer of Defamation Suits Due to Sanatan Sanstha Threat
Veterans Propel Europe's Defence Startups to New Heights
Veteran India spinner Amit Mishra announces retirement from all forms of cricket.
Afghanistan Earthquakes: A Race Against Time
Wallabies' Veterans Return for Crucial Clash Against Argentina