Left Menu

Australian War Hero Ben Roberts-Smith Loses Final Appeal in High Court

Australia's High Court has rejected war hero Ben Roberts-Smith's appeal, leaving him with no legal options after findings he unlawfully killed four unarmed Afghans. His defamation case, begun in 2018 after newspapers accused him of war crimes, has now ended. Roberts-Smith never faced criminal charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:49 IST
Australian War Hero Ben Roberts-Smith Loses Final Appeal in High Court
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's High Court has dealt a final blow to war hero Ben Roberts-Smith by rejecting his last bid to overturn findings that he unlawfully killed four unarmed Afghans more than a decade ago.

The court's decision not to hear his appeal effectively ends all legal avenues for Australia's most decorated living veteran, who had pursued a defamation case after newspapers accused him of a range of war crimes.

The judgment leaves a stark mark on Roberts-Smith's legacy, although he has never faced criminal charges, which require proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Future of Mental Health: RINPAS to Embrace Modernization

Future of Mental Health: RINPAS to Embrace Modernization

 India
2
Gig Worker's Crime: Sexual Assault and Theft Shock Bengaluru

Gig Worker's Crime: Sexual Assault and Theft Shock Bengaluru

 India
3
Boost for Tech: Andhra Pradesh Sanctions Rs 856 Crore PCB Plant Incentive

Boost for Tech: Andhra Pradesh Sanctions Rs 856 Crore PCB Plant Incentive

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes Lisbon's Iconic Gloria Funicular

Tragedy Strikes Lisbon's Iconic Gloria Funicular

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025