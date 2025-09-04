Australian War Hero Ben Roberts-Smith Loses Final Appeal in High Court

Australia's High Court has dealt a final blow to war hero Ben Roberts-Smith by rejecting his last bid to overturn findings that he unlawfully killed four unarmed Afghans more than a decade ago.

The court's decision not to hear his appeal effectively ends all legal avenues for Australia's most decorated living veteran, who had pursued a defamation case after newspapers accused him of a range of war crimes.

The judgment leaves a stark mark on Roberts-Smith's legacy, although he has never faced criminal charges, which require proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)