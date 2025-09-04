Left Menu

Swift Police Action Thwarts Potential Attack at Italy's Viterbo Festival

Two armed Turkish men were arrested in Viterbo, Italy, just before a significant local festival, preventing a potential attack. Italian authorities credited swift police action for ensuring public safety during the famous Macchina di Santa Rosa festival. The arrests come amidst ongoing international operations against Turkish crime groups.

  Italy

Two armed Turkish men were apprehended in the central Italian city of Viterbo just hours before a popular local festival, according to a statement by Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni on Thursday. The swift intervention is credited with averting a possible attack and ensuring public safety.

Praising the police and Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, Meloni highlighted their decisive action, which allowed for the secure celebration of the Macchina di Santa Rosa festival. Italian media suggest the suspects were planning an attack during Wednesday's festivities, attended by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

This event draws thousands annually to witness the procession of the 100 "Facchini di Santa Rosa," who carry a massive, illuminated structure through the city's medieval streets. The arrests align with ongoing international efforts against Turkish crime syndicates, which have seen significant raids and arrests in recent months.

