Tragic Mob Lynching in Odisha Sparks Outrage

A chilling incident in Odisha's Deogarh district unfolded when a mob lynched a 35-year-old Dalit man named Kishore Chamar, under suspicion of cow slaughter. Chamar, along with his aide Goutam Nayak, was found by villagers but a tragic misunderstanding led to violence.

Authorities affirm that Chamar and Nayak, residents of Kaunsidhipa village, were merely chopping beef from a cow they claimed had died naturally. Despite their explanations, the villagers accused them of killing the cow, resulting in a brutal assault.

Deogarh SP Anil Kumar Mishra confirmed the arrest of six individuals connected to the attack. While Chamar lost his life on the spot, Nayak managed to flee despite his injuries, shedding light on a dark incident fueled by suspicion and communal tensions.