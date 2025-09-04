Tragic Mob Lynching in Odisha Sparks Outrage
A 35-year-old Dalit man was lynched by a mob in Odisha's Deogarh district, suspected of killing a cow. Kishore Chamar, a cattle skinner, was targeted along with his associate. While Chamar died, his injured aide, Goutam Nayak, managed to escape. Six arrests have been made in the case.
- Country:
- India
A chilling incident in Odisha's Deogarh district unfolded when a mob lynched a 35-year-old Dalit man named Kishore Chamar, under suspicion of cow slaughter. Chamar, along with his aide Goutam Nayak, was found by villagers but a tragic misunderstanding led to violence.
Authorities affirm that Chamar and Nayak, residents of Kaunsidhipa village, were merely chopping beef from a cow they claimed had died naturally. Despite their explanations, the villagers accused them of killing the cow, resulting in a brutal assault.
Deogarh SP Anil Kumar Mishra confirmed the arrest of six individuals connected to the attack. While Chamar lost his life on the spot, Nayak managed to flee despite his injuries, shedding light on a dark incident fueled by suspicion and communal tensions.
ALSO READ
Deluge in Jammu and Kashmir: Torrential Rains Trigger Warnings Across Districts
Chouhan Leads Flood Relief Efforts in Punjab's Devastated Districts
Evacuation Advisory Issued as Jhelum River Overflows in Budgam District
Haryana's Swift Response to Incessant Rains: Ensuring Waterlogged Districts are Served
One person killed, seven injured in blast at explosives factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district: Police.