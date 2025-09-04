Ukrainian Law Enforcement Tensions Resurface Amid Political Crisis

Tensions have reignited in Ukraine's political landscape following a fresh dispute between key law enforcement agencies. This week, the SBU security service accused anti-corruption watchdogs of targeting a former high-ranking agent, thrusting the nation into another crisis.

The feud initially erupted when the SBU arrested two anti-corruption officials with alleged ties to Russia. This was seen as a challenge by Kyiv to ensure its European allies that it was addressing corruption even amid ongoing conflict. This week, NABU charged the SBU's ex-cyber-security chief with illegal enrichment, claiming he acquired a Kyiv apartment at a suspiciously low price using illicit funds.

In response, the SBU slammed the charges as groundless and retaliatory. The broader issue of curbing the independence of NABU and SAPO, agencies created post-2014 to combat corruption, has incited fierce public outcry and international critique. President Zelenskiy has even been forced to restore powers to these bodies amid warnings from Western allies monitoring Ukraine's anti-corruption drive. The ongoing standoff underscores the deep-seated polarisation within Ukraine's law enforcement apparatus.

